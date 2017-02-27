TESTAMENT Drummer GENE HOGLAN Uploads Japanese Tour Diary Day 2: Tokyo; Video

Testament drummer Gene Hoglan recently launched a Japanese Tour Diary series, with episode three, Day 3: Tokyo available for streaming below.

Says Hoglan: “Howdy folks! I've got Day Three of the Japan trip here, and this is the best one yet! Thank you to all our fans and friends in Tokyo who made this show really special! And thanks also to Geoff Bruce, Carlos Gunn and Highland Ringdahl for supplying a little additional footage. See ya in a few days with Nagoya!

Day 1:

Day 2:

Testament perform next on April 6th at Sunshine Theater in Albuquerque, NM. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.