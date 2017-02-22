TESTAMENT Drummer GENE HOGLAN Uploads Japanese Tour Diary Day 2: Travel / Press Day; Video

news heavy metal testament

Testament drummer Gene Hoglan recently launched a Japanese Tour Diary series, with episode two, Day 2: Travel/Press Day available for streaming below.

Says Hoglan: “Konichiwa, b*****s! Here's my second tour diary vid for y'all, I'm getting a little better at this editing stuff! I hope ya enjoy it, and if ya do, please like it, share it, and also, please subscribe to my channel! Thanks everyone!”  

Day 1 - Osaka can be seen below:

Testament perform next on April 6th at Sunshine Theater in Albuquerque, NM. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.

