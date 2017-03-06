TESTAMENT Drummer GENE HOGLAN Uploads Japanese Tour Diary Day 4: Nagoya; Video

Testament drummer Gene Hoglan recently launched a Japanese Tour Diary series, with episode four, Day 4: Nagoya available for streaming below.

Says Hoglan: “Howdy Folks! Here's my fourth and perhaps final film of the incredible Japanese run. Man I tell ya, I'm rrreally starting to get the hang of this ol' editing stuff! I know Testament would like to thank all our wonderful fans and friends in Osaka, Tokyo and Nagoya for coming out and showing us their love and lungs, we can't wait to return to the Land of the Rising Sun!

“I’m also considering posting some bonus footage of a drum cam tune or two, but that's up to you guys...if you leave a little feedback, that'll guide my next move.

“I’d again like to thank Geoff Bruce, Carlos Gunn, and Ralphie our TM/FoH for some additional footage. And also, along with Eric's tech Flo, for being part of Testament's incredibly hard-working and fantastic crew. We love you guys!”

Day 1:

Day 2:

Day 3:

Day 4:

Testament perform next on April 6th at Sunshine Theater in Albuquerque, NM. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.