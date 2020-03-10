TESTAMENT Essentials Playlist Available On Apple Music; Video Trailer

The Testament Essentials playlist is now available on Apple Music. The band have released this video trailer in support:

Testament are streaming "Children Of The Next Level", the opening song of the band's thirteenth studio album, Titans Of Creation, out on April 3 via Nuclear Blast.

Chuck Billy comments, "To all our Testament Legions out there... we hope you have been playing the shit out of our first single 'Night Of The Witch' and are ready for our second release 'Children Of The Next Level'. I know we are ready to play it live, so March 6th we are going to debut it for our fans attending the show at the O2 Academy in London. We are going to ask them to pull out there cameras and put up videos for everyone to enjoy and thrash it up! Hey fucking Metal For ever!!"

Watch a visualizer below:

Titans Of Creation was produced by Chuck Billy and Eric Peterson while Juan Urteaga of Trident Studios handled co-producing, recording and engineering. Andy Sneap was responsible for the mixing and mastering of the album. Eliran Kantor stepped up once again to create a new masterpiece of artwork for the cover of this release.

Titans Of Creation will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- Light Blue Cassette (Limited to 250)

- DLP + CD Mail-order Box Set (Limited to 1500)

* Includes Earth Element Vinyl

- Vinyl

* Fire Element Edition Vinyl (Limited to 2150)

* Air Element Edition Vinyl

* Water Element Edition Vinyl

* Blue Vinyl (Limited to 500; Retail)

- T-shirt

- TS+ DLP bundle

Pre-order the formats of your choosing here. Pre-save the album on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer, here.

Tracklisting:

"Children Of The Next Level"

"WWII"

"Dream Deceiver"

"Night Of The Witch"

"City Of Angels"

"Ishtars Gate"

"Symptoms"

"False Prophet"

"The Healers"

"Code Of Hammurabi"

"Curse Of Osiris"

"Catacombs"

"Night Of The Witch" lyric video:

"Element" trailers:

Steve Di Giorgio:

Alex Skolnick: