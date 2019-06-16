TESTAMENT - European Summer Festival Tour Schedule Updated; Club Shows Confirmed
June 16, 2019, 23 minutes ago
Testament have checked in with the following update:
"Please note, the Testament show in Sofia, Bulgaria on June 18th has been changed to The Music Hall! Mark your calendars and we will see you IN THE PIT!"
The band's European tour schedule is as follows.
June
16 - Nova Rock - Kleylehof, Austria
18 - The Music Hall - Sofia, Bulgaria
19 - Arsenal Fest - Kragujevac, Serbia
21 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium
22 - Le 106 - Deville-les-rouen, France
23 - Hellfest - Saint-hilaire-de-clisson, France
25 - Mystic Festival - Kraków, Poland
27 - Sonic Park - Bologna, Italy
29 - Tons of Rock - Oslo, Norway
30 - Aveny Sundsvall - Sundsvall, Sweden
July
2 - Kulturbolaget - Malmö, Sweden
4 - Roskilde Festival - Roskilde, Denmark
6 - Resurrection Festival - Celeiro, Spain
7 - Rock Fest Barcelona - Santa Coloma De Gramenet, Spain
August
1 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany
2 - Pol'And'Rock Festival - Kostrzyn Nad Odra, Poland
4 - Sylak Open Air - Saint-maurice-de-gourdans, France
6 - Rockhouse - Salzburg, Austria
7 - venue tba - Budapest, Hungary
8 - Brutal Assault Festival - Jaromer, Czech Republic
9 - Party San - Obermehler, Germany
10 - Into The Grave - Leeuwarden, Netherlands Antilles
12 - Garage GmbH u. Co. KG - Saarbrucken, Germany
13 - Z7 & Mini Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland
14 - Airport Eventhall - Obertraubling, Germany
15 - Summer Breeze Open Air - Wittelshofen, Germany
17 - Pstereo - Trondheim, Norway
In the video below, check out some of the super cool items which Testament singer Chuck Billy has been collecting throughout the years!