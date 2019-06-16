TESTAMENT - European Summer Festival Tour Schedule Updated; Club Shows Confirmed

Testament have checked in with the following update:

"Please note, the Testament show in Sofia, Bulgaria on June 18th has been changed to The Music Hall! Mark your calendars and we will see you IN THE PIT!"

The band's European tour schedule is as follows.

June

16 - Nova Rock - Kleylehof, Austria

18 - The Music Hall - Sofia, Bulgaria

19 - Arsenal Fest - Kragujevac, Serbia

21 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium

22 - Le 106 - Deville-les-rouen, France

23 - Hellfest - Saint-hilaire-de-clisson, France

25 - Mystic Festival - Kraków, Poland

27 - Sonic Park - Bologna, Italy

29 - Tons of Rock - Oslo, Norway

30 - Aveny Sundsvall - Sundsvall, Sweden

July

2 - Kulturbolaget - Malmö, Sweden

4 - Roskilde Festival - Roskilde, Denmark

6 - Resurrection Festival - Celeiro, Spain

7 - Rock Fest Barcelona - Santa Coloma De Gramenet, Spain

August

1 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany

2 - Pol'And'Rock Festival - Kostrzyn Nad Odra, Poland

4 - Sylak Open Air - Saint-maurice-de-gourdans, France

6 - Rockhouse - Salzburg, Austria

7 - venue tba - Budapest, Hungary

8 - Brutal Assault Festival - Jaromer, Czech Republic

9 - Party San - Obermehler, Germany

10 - Into The Grave - Leeuwarden, Netherlands Antilles

12 - Garage GmbH u. Co. KG - Saarbrucken, Germany

13 - Z7 & Mini Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

14 - Airport Eventhall - Obertraubling, Germany

15 - Summer Breeze Open Air - Wittelshofen, Germany

17 - Pstereo - Trondheim, Norway

In the video below, check out some of the super cool items which Testament singer Chuck Billy has been collecting throughout the years!