TESTAMENT, EXODUS, And DEATH ANGEL's The Bay Strikes Back Tour - "There's Talk Of Taking It Worldwide," Says MARK OSEGUEDA

Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel will embark on The Bay Strikes Back Tour 2020, launching in Denmark in February (tickets are on sale now).

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to Death Angel singer Mark Osegueda about the chances of the tour making its way to North America. Here what he has to say about the tour, as well as the writing process of the songs for the band's latest release Humanicide, the famous bus crash that broke up the band, and more, below:

In the video below, Testament singer Chuck Billy, Exodus vocalist Steve "Zetro" Souza, and Death Angel's Mark Osegueda talk about The Bay Strikes Back tour over some drinks and a card game.

Tour dates:

February

6 Copenhagen, Denmark Amager Bio

7 Stockholm, Sweden Arenan Fryhuset

10 Helsinki, Finland The Circus

11 Tampere, Finland Pakkahuone

13 Hamburg, Germany Docks

14 Oberhausen, Denmark Turbinenhalle

15 Wiesbaden, Germany Schlachthof

16 Utrecht, Netherlands Tivoli

18 Berlin, Germany Huxleys

19 Wroclaw, Poland Orbita Hall

20 Vienna, Austria Arena

21 Munich, Germany Backstage

22 Filderstadt, Germany Filharmonie

25 Milano, Italy Live Club

27 Barcelona, Spain Razzmatazz

28 Madrid, Spain Palacio Vistalegre

29 Toulouse, France Bikini

March

1 Paris, France Elysee Montmartre

3 Bristol, UK O2 Academy

4 Dublin, UK National Stadium

6 London, UK O2 Forum Kentish Town

7 Manchester, UK Manchester Academy

8 Glasgow, UK Barrowland

10 Brussels, Belgium AB

11 Hannover, Germany Capitol