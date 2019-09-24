TESTAMENT, EXODUS, And DEATH ANGEL's The Bay Strikes Back Tour - "There's Talk Of Taking It Worldwide," Says MARK OSEGUEDA

September 24, 2019, 31 minutes ago

news heavy metal mark osegueda death angel testament exodus

TESTAMENT, EXODUS, And DEATH ANGEL's The Bay Strikes Back Tour - "There's Talk Of Taking It Worldwide," Says MARK OSEGUEDA

Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel will embark on The Bay Strikes Back Tour 2020, launching in Denmark in February (tickets are on sale now).

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to Death Angel singer Mark Osegueda about the chances of the tour making its way to North America. Here what he has to say about the tour, as well as the writing process of the songs for the band's latest release Humanicide, the famous bus crash that broke up the band, and more, below:

In the video below, Testament singer Chuck Billy, Exodus vocalist Steve "Zetro" Souza, and Death Angel's Mark Osegueda talk about The Bay Strikes Back tour over some drinks and a card game.

Tour dates:

February
6  Copenhagen, Denmark  Amager Bio
7  Stockholm, Sweden  Arenan Fryhuset
10  Helsinki, Finland  The Circus
11  Tampere, Finland  Pakkahuone
13  Hamburg, Germany  Docks
14  Oberhausen, Denmark  Turbinenhalle
15  Wiesbaden, Germany  Schlachthof
16  Utrecht, Netherlands  Tivoli
18  Berlin, Germany  Huxleys
19  Wroclaw, Poland  Orbita Hall
20  Vienna, Austria  Arena
21  Munich, Germany  Backstage
22  Filderstadt, Germany  Filharmonie
25  Milano, Italy  Live Club
27  Barcelona, Spain  Razzmatazz
28  Madrid, Spain  Palacio Vistalegre
29  Toulouse, France  Bikini

March
1  Paris, France  Elysee Montmartre
3  Bristol, UK  O2 Academy
4  Dublin, UK  National Stadium
6  London, UK  O2 Forum Kentish Town
7  Manchester, UK  Manchester Academy
8  Glasgow, UK  Barrowland
10  Brussels, Belgium  AB
11  Hannover, Germany  Capitol



Featured Audio

AFTERMATH - "Diethanasia" (The Label Group)

AFTERMATH - "Diethanasia" (The Label Group)

Featured Video

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

Latest Reviews