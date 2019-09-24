TESTAMENT, EXODUS, And DEATH ANGEL's The Bay Strikes Back Tour - "There's Talk Of Taking It Worldwide," Says MARK OSEGUEDA
September 24, 2019, 31 minutes ago
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel will embark on The Bay Strikes Back Tour 2020, launching in Denmark in February (tickets are on sale now).
Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to Death Angel singer Mark Osegueda about the chances of the tour making its way to North America. Here what he has to say about the tour, as well as the writing process of the songs for the band's latest release Humanicide, the famous bus crash that broke up the band, and more, below:
In the video below, Testament singer Chuck Billy, Exodus vocalist Steve "Zetro" Souza, and Death Angel's Mark Osegueda talk about The Bay Strikes Back tour over some drinks and a card game.
Tour dates:
February
6 Copenhagen, Denmark Amager Bio
7 Stockholm, Sweden Arenan Fryhuset
10 Helsinki, Finland The Circus
11 Tampere, Finland Pakkahuone
13 Hamburg, Germany Docks
14 Oberhausen, Denmark Turbinenhalle
15 Wiesbaden, Germany Schlachthof
16 Utrecht, Netherlands Tivoli
18 Berlin, Germany Huxleys
19 Wroclaw, Poland Orbita Hall
20 Vienna, Austria Arena
21 Munich, Germany Backstage
22 Filderstadt, Germany Filharmonie
25 Milano, Italy Live Club
27 Barcelona, Spain Razzmatazz
28 Madrid, Spain Palacio Vistalegre
29 Toulouse, France Bikini
March
1 Paris, France Elysee Montmartre
3 Bristol, UK O2 Academy
4 Dublin, UK National Stadium
6 London, UK O2 Forum Kentish Town
7 Manchester, UK Manchester Academy
8 Glasgow, UK Barrowland
10 Brussels, Belgium AB
11 Hannover, Germany Capitol