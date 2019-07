TESTAMENT, EXODUS, DEATH ANGEL Members Reveal How The Bay Strikes Back Tour Came About; Video

Testament recently announced The Bay Strikes Back Tour 2020 with Exodus and Death Angel. Tickets are on sale now.

In the new video below, Testament singer Chuck Billy, Exodus vocalist Steve "Zetro" Souza, and Death Angel's Mark Osegueda talk about The Bay Strikes Back tour over some drinks and a card game.

Tour dates:

February

6 Copenhagen, Denmark Amager Bio

7 Stockholm, Sweden Arenan Fryhuset

10 Helsinki, Finland The Circus

11 Tampere, Finland Pakkahuone

13 Hamburg, Germany Docks

14 Oberhausen, Denmark Turbinenhalle

15 Wiesbaden, Germany Schlachthof

16 Utrecht, Netherlands Tivoli

18 Berlin, Germany Huxleys

19 Wroclaw, Poland Orbita Hall

20 Vienna, Austria Arena

21 Munich, Germany Backstage

22 Filderstadt, Germany Filharmonie

25 Milano, Italy Live Club

27 Barcelona, Spain Razzmatazz

28 Madrid, Spain Palacio Vistalegre

29 Toulouse, France Bikini

March

1 Paris, France Elysee Montmartre

3 Bristol, UK O2 Academy

4 Dublin, UK National Stadium

6 London, UK O2 Forum Kentish Town

7 Manchester, UK Manchester Academy

8 Glasgow, UK Barrowland

10 Brussels, Belgium AB

11 Hannover, Germany Capitol