TESTAMENT Frontman CHUCK BILLY Joins ANTHRAX On Stage For "Indians" At Rock In Rio 2019; Pro-Shot Footage Available

On October 4th, Anthrax performed at the Rock In Rio festival in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. During their set, the band was joined by Testament frontman Chuck Billy for the Anthrax classic, "Indians". Check out the pro-shot footage below.

Iron Maiden also performed at Rock In Rio 2019 on the same night. Pro-shot video of the entire show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Aces High"

"Where Eagles Dare"

"2 Minutes To Midnight"

"The Clansman"

"The Trooper"

"Revelations"

"For The Greater Good Of God"

"The Wicker Man"

"Sign Of The Cross"

"Flight Of Icarus"

"Fear Of The Dark"

"The Number Of The Beast"

"Iron Maiden"

"The Evil That Men D"

"Hallowed Be Thy Name"

"Run To The Hills"