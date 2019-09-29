TESTAMENT Frontman CHUCK BILLY Talks Musical Direction Of New Album - "There's A Lot Of MERCYFUL FATE Kind Of Stuff"

DJ Valentino at WSOU recently spoke with Testament frontman Chuck Billy about the band's new album, which is set to be released early 2020 and has many new musical aspects throughout. They discuss the tone of this album, and how it differs from previous releases. Check out the interview below.

Chuck: "This one definitely has some different elements. I think Eric (Peterson / guitars definitely stepped back into little of his, I don't know, maybe Mercyful Fate shoes. There's a lot of Mercyful Fate kind of stuff. Eric does some black metal stuff. There's some blast beats, which he's kind of mixed in there, which that's not the norm for us. So it's a little different again. I think all the songs definitely have their own identity and stand on their own."

Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel will embark on The Bay Strikes Back Tour 2020, launching in Denmark in February (tickets are on sale now).

In the video below, Chuck Billy, Exodus vocalist Steve "Zetro" Souza, and Death Angel's Mark Osegueda talk about The Bay Strikes Back tour over some drinks and a card game.

Tour dates:

February

6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan Fryhuset

10 - Helsinki, Finland - The Circus

11 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

14 - Oberhausen, Denmark - Turbinenhalle

15 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

16 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli

18 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

19 - Wroclaw, Poland - Orbita Hall

20 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

21 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

22 - Filderstadt, Germany - Filharmonie

25 - Milano, Italy - Live Club

27 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

28 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre

29 - Toulouse, France - Bikini

March

1 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

3 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

4 - Dublin, UK - National Stadium

6 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

7 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

8 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland

10 - Brussels, Belgium - venue tba

11 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol