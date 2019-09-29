TESTAMENT Frontman CHUCK BILLY Talks Musical Direction Of New Album - "There's A Lot Of MERCYFUL FATE Kind Of Stuff"
September 29, 2019, an hour ago
DJ Valentino at WSOU recently spoke with Testament frontman Chuck Billy about the band's new album, which is set to be released early 2020 and has many new musical aspects throughout. They discuss the tone of this album, and how it differs from previous releases. Check out the interview below.
Chuck: "This one definitely has some different elements. I think Eric (Peterson / guitars definitely stepped back into little of his, I don't know, maybe Mercyful Fate shoes. There's a lot of Mercyful Fate kind of stuff. Eric does some black metal stuff. There's some blast beats, which he's kind of mixed in there, which that's not the norm for us. So it's a little different again. I think all the songs definitely have their own identity and stand on their own."
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel will embark on The Bay Strikes Back Tour 2020, launching in Denmark in February (tickets are on sale now).
In the video below, Chuck Billy, Exodus vocalist Steve "Zetro" Souza, and Death Angel's Mark Osegueda talk about The Bay Strikes Back tour over some drinks and a card game.
Tour dates:
February
6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan Fryhuset
10 - Helsinki, Finland - The Circus
11 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone
13 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks
14 - Oberhausen, Denmark - Turbinenhalle
15 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
16 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli
18 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
19 - Wroclaw, Poland - Orbita Hall
20 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
21 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
22 - Filderstadt, Germany - Filharmonie
25 - Milano, Italy - Live Club
27 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
28 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre
29 - Toulouse, France - Bikini
March
1 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre
3 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
4 - Dublin, UK - National Stadium
6 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
7 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy
8 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland
10 - Brussels, Belgium - venue tba
11 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol