TESTAMENT Frontman CHUCK BILLY - "We're Playing More Shows Now Than When We Were Younger" (Video)

Testament vocalist Chuck Billy sat down with KaaosTV before the band´s headline show at Pakkahuone in Tampere, Finland on March 21st. He discusses touring, the band's long history, Metal Allegiance, and sticking to your guns.

Testament are currently on the road with Canadian thrashers Annihilator as well as Polish death metal tank and labelmates Vader.

Tour dates:

March

29 - Bristol, UK - Motion

30 - Manchester, UK - Ritz

31 - Birmingham, UK - Institute

April

1 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street

2 - Glasgow, Scotland - QMU

4 - London, England - Koko