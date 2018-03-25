TESTAMENT Frontman CHUCK BILLY - "We're Playing More Shows Now Than When We Were Younger" (Video)
Testament vocalist Chuck Billy sat down with KaaosTV before the band´s headline show at Pakkahuone in Tampere, Finland on March 21st. He discusses touring, the band's long history, Metal Allegiance, and sticking to your guns.
Testament are currently on the road with Canadian thrashers Annihilator as well as Polish death metal tank and labelmates Vader.
Tour dates:
March
29 - Bristol, UK - Motion
30 - Manchester, UK - Ritz
31 - Birmingham, UK - Institute
April
1 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street
2 - Glasgow, Scotland - QMU
4 - London, England - Koko