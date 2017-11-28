TESTAMENT Guitarist ALEX SKOLNICK Guests On The Jasta Show - "I've Given Up On Jazz Guitar A Few Times"

Testament / Alex Skolnick Trio guitarist Alex Skolnick recently guested on The Jasta Show. Host and Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta has posted the following:

"Alex Skolnick joins me on the show today. He's such an interesting guy, we talk about symphonies vs orchestras, specialty guitars, Ratt being underrated, and a whole bunch more. Loved having him on."

Testament announced their return to Europe in March/April 2018. The band is still touring in support of their latest record, Brotherhood Of The Snake, and they will be bringing along with them Canadian thrashers Annihilator as well as Polish death metal tank and label mates Vader.

Tour dates:

March

14 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Traedgarn

15 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

16 - Örebro, Sweden - Conventum Kongress

17 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan

20 - Helsinki, Finland - Circus

21 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

29 - Bristol, UK - Motion

30 - Manchester, UK - Ritz

31 - Birmingham, UK - Institute

April

1 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street

2 - Glasgow, Scotland - QMU

4 - London, England - Koko