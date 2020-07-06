TESTAMENT Guitarist ALEX SKOLNICK Performs "Return To Serenity" To Benefit Nepal

"This one seems to get requested more than any other song or solo," begins Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick.

"As it hasn't been played by the band in forever, it required relearning and was planned for sometime later this year. Then, friends in Nepal recently asked if I might consider doing a 'play through' of a Testament song to help raise awareness of their humanitarian organization metalfornepal.org in wake of C19's particularly devastating effect on parts of the region. Since this tune seemed a perfect fit, it was moved to the top of the priorities list. Please consider visiting metalfornepal.org and supporting. Thank you and enjoy."

"Return To Serenity" originally appeared on Testament's 1992 album, The Ritual.