TESTAMENT Guitarist ALEX SKOLNICK's Instagram Livestream Q&A With The Fans Available (Video)

Guitarist Alex Skolnick (Testament, Alex Skolnick Trio) recently held a live Q&A session with the fans via Instagram. He talked about his various guitars, playing metal, offered some guitar tips, and more. Check it out below.

One of Skolnick's guitar tips from the session:

"Getting rid of unnecessary noise, that's an interesting question. I've sometimes said part of guitar playing is making noise, but a big part of it is preventing noise. I think once you've been playing for a while, over time what ends up happening is - you end up covering the lower strings, so right here, I just do it by habit, I don't even think about it. This (lower) part of the hand covers the lower strings because otherwise, I'm gonna get all this ringing. That's the same thing if I'm playing the lower strings; what tends to happen is I automatically grab the high strings with my fingers. As you practice the licks, you need to develop this habit of dampening any strings that are ringing out."

Testament's new album, Titans Of Creation, was produced by Chuck Billy and Eric Peterson while Juan Urteaga of Trident Studios handled co-producing, recording and engineering. Andy Sneap was responsible for the mixing and mastering of the album. Eliran Kantor stepped up once again to create a new masterpiece of artwork for the cover of this release.

