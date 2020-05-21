TESTAMENT Guitarist ERIC PETERSON Looks Back On Beginning Of COVID-19 Pandemic During European Tour With EXODUS And DEATH ANGEL (Audio)

Metal Master Kingdom's Alex Stojanovic spoke with Eric Peterson of Testament about the new band's album, Titans Of Creation, the band's recent Bay Strikes Back European tour with Exodus and Death Angel and dealing with the onset of COVID-19 while on the road, what he's doing to spend his time while in quarantine, what Rush song he could see Testament covering, and more. Check out the interview below.

Titans Of Creation was produced by Chuck Billy and Eric Peterson while Juan Urteaga of Trident Studios handled co-producing, recording and engineering. Andy Sneap was responsible for the mixing and mastering of the album. Eliran Kantor stepped up once again to create a new masterpiece of artwork for the cover of this release.

Tracklisting:

"Children Of The Next Level"

"WWII"

"Dream Deceiver"

"Night Of The Witch"

"City Of Angels"

"Ishtars Gate"

"Symptoms"

"False Prophet"

"The Healers"

"Code Of Hammurabi"

"Curse Of Osiris"

"Catacombs"

