TESTAMENT Launch Spotify Pre-Save Trailer For Upcoming Titans Of Creation Album; Video

Testament have released a Spotify pre-save trailer for their thirteenth studio album, Titans Of Creation, out on April 3 via Nuclear Blast. Watch below:

A pre-order trailer can be seen below:

Titans Of Creation was produced by Chuck Billy and Eric Peterson while Juan Urteaga of Trident Studios handled co-producing, recording and engineering. Andy Sneap was responsible for the mixing and mastering of the album. Eliran Kantor stepped up once again to create a new masterpiece of artwork for the cover of this release.

Titans Of Creation will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- Light Blue Cassette (Limited to 250)

- DLP + CD Mail-order Box Set (Limited to 1500)

* Includes Earth Element Vinyl

- Vinyl

* Fire Element Edition Vinyl (Limited to 2150)

* Air Element Edition Vinyl

* Water Element Edition Vinyl

* Blue Vinyl (Limited to 500; Retail)

- T-shirt

- TS+ DLP bundle

Pre-order the formats of your choosing here. Pre-save the album on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer, here.

Tracklisting:

"Children Of The Next Level"

"WWII"

"Dream Deceiver"

"Night Of The Witch"

"City Of Angels"

"Ishtars Gate"

"Symptoms"

"False Prophet"

"The Healers"

"Code Of Hammurabi"

"Curse Of Osiris"

"Catacombs"

"Night Of The Witch" lyric video:

"Element" trailers:

Steve Di Giorgio:

Alex Skolnick:

Testament is on The Bay Strikes Back Tour 2020 with Exodus and Death Angel. Dates below.

Dates:

March

3 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

4 - Dublin, UK - National Stadium

6 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

7 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

8 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland

10 - Brussels, Belgium - AB

11 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

Testament have announced that their complete discography is now available on Spotify. Watch a video message below.

Says the band: "You can now listen to our entire discography, including songs from our upcoming album, Titans Of Creation, on Spotify today!"