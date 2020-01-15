TESTAMENT Live At Summer Breeze 2019; HQ Video Of Full Performance Now Streaming
WDR Rockpalast has released professionally-filmed footage of Testament's full performance last summer at Germany's Summer Breeze festival. Watch below.
Setlist:
Intro / "Brotherhood Of The Snake"
"The Pale King"
"More Than Meets The Eye"
"D.N.R. (Do Not Resuscitate)"
"Low"
"Into The Pit"
"Electric Crown"
"Practice What You Preach"
"The New Order"
"Over The Wall"
"Disciples Of The Watch"
"The Formation Of Damnation"
Testament is set to embark on The Bay Strikes Back Tour 2020 with Exodus and Death Angel. Dates below.
Dates:
February
6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan Fryhuset
10 - Helsinki, Finland - The Circus
11 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone
13 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks
14 - Oberhausen, Denmark - Turbinenhalle
15 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
16 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli
18 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
19 - Wroclaw, Poland - Orbita Hall
20 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
21 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
22 - Filderstadt, Germany - Filharmonie
25 - Milano, Italy - Live Club
27 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
28 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre
29 - Toulouse, France - Bikini
March
1 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre
3 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
4 - Dublin, UK - National Stadium
6 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
7 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy
8 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland
10 - Brussels, Belgium - AB
11 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol