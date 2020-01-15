TESTAMENT Live At Summer Breeze 2019; HQ Video Of Full Performance Now Streaming

WDR Rockpalast has released professionally-filmed footage of Testament's full performance last summer at Germany's Summer Breeze festival. Watch below.

Setlist:

Intro / "Brotherhood Of The Snake"

"The Pale King"

"More Than Meets The Eye"

"D.N.R. (Do Not Resuscitate)"

"Low"

"Into The Pit"

"Electric Crown"

"Practice What You Preach"

"The New Order"

"Over The Wall"

"Disciples Of The Watch"

"The Formation Of Damnation"

Testament is set to embark on The Bay Strikes Back Tour 2020 with Exodus and Death Angel. Dates below.

Dates:

February

6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan Fryhuset

10 - Helsinki, Finland - The Circus

11 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

14 - Oberhausen, Denmark - Turbinenhalle

15 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

16 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli

18 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

19 - Wroclaw, Poland - Orbita Hall

20 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

21 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

22 - Filderstadt, Germany - Filharmonie

25 - Milano, Italy - Live Club

27 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

28 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre

29 - Toulouse, France - Bikini

March

1 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

3 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

4 - Dublin, UK - National Stadium

6 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

7 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

8 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland

10 - Brussels, Belgium - AB

11 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol