TESTAMENT Live At Wacken Open Air 2012; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

Professionally filmed video of Testament's full performance at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival, shot in the summer of 2012, is available for streaming below.

Setlist:

Intro

"Rise Up For War"

"The New Order"

"The Preacher"

"Native Blood"

"True American Hate"

"More Than Meets The Eye"

"Dark Roots Of Earth"

"Into The Pit"

"Practice What You Preach"

"Over The Wall"

"DNR (Do Not Resuscitate)"

"Three Days Of Darkness"

Testament are currently on the road with Canadian thrashers Annihilator as well as Polish death metal tank and labelmates Vader.

Tour dates:

March

29 - Bristol, UK - Motion

30 - Manchester, UK - Ritz

31 - Birmingham, UK - Institute

April

1 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street

2 - Glasgow, Scotland - QMU

4 - London, England - Koko