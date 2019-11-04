TESTAMENT - Live Metal Devastation Radio Interview With Bassist STEVE DI GIORGIO Streaming

On November 1st, Testament bassist Steve Di Giorgio was the special guest at The Zach Moonshine Show on Metal Devastation Radio. Check out the interview below.

Zach Moonshine: "Steve Di Giorgio from Testament joins us for a live interview on The Zach Moonshine Show! We play tracks from some of his bands and take questions from the chat. We talk about the new Testament record coming out, recording Individual Thought Patterns with Death and much, much more!"

The inaugural Megacruise, hosted by metal pioneers Megadeth, departed out of Los Angeles aboard the Norwegian Jewel on October 13. Check out fan-filmed footage of Testament performing aboard Megacruise below:

Photo by Flavio Santiago