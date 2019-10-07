TESTAMENT / METAL ALLEGIANCE Guitarist ALEX SKOLNICK To Play National Anthem At Chicago Bulls Game

Guitar guru Alex Skolnick (Testament / Metal Allegiance) will perform the National Anthem of The United States Of America as the Chicago Bulls battle the Detroit Pistons on Friday, November 1st at 7pm at the United Center.

The Bulls will also be having a Metal Allegiance band spotlight that night. All fans and friends of Metal Allegiance can purchase Bulls tickets at 50% off (without any service fees or Ticketmaster charges) by going to this location. This is an event you don’t want to miss. Get your tickets now before they sell out! Please note that the Bulls utilize mobile ticketing. Printed and screenshot tickets will not be accepted at United Center gates.

Don’t forget, Metal Allegiance plays the night prior on October 31st at the Bottom Lounge, paying tribute to the mighty Black Sabbath.