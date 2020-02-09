TESTAMENT Perform New Song "Night Of The Witch" For The First Time; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

On February 6th, Testament kicked off The Bay Strikes Back 2020" European tour at Amager Bio in Copenhagen, Denmark. They performed "Night Of The Witch", a brand new song taken from their forthcoming thirteenth studio album, Titans Of Creation, which will be released on April 3 via Nuclear Blast. Check out the fan-filmed video below.

The official lyric video for "Night Of The Witch" can be viewed below.

Chuck Billy comments, "It has been months since the final mixing of Titans Of Creation and we are eager for fans to hear it. We feel that we put a lot into this record and at the end of the day it is a Testament record that stands on its own. We are very proud of Titans Of Creation."

"'Night Of The Witch’ uses old school lyrics about witches chanting in the moonlight and casting spells. The beauty of this song is that I worked in Eric's vocals into the chorus. I wanted to incorporate him as he does Dragonlord and this song was a perfect match. It is a heavy song and a great way to introduce everyone to Titans Of Creation".

Titans Of Creation was produced by Chuck Billy and Eric Peterson while Juan Urteaga of Trident Studios handled co-producing, recording and engineering. Andy Sneap was responsible for the mixing and mastering of the album. Eliran Kantor stepped up once again to create a new masterpiece of artwork for the cover of this release.

Titans Of Creation will be available in the following formats

- CD Digipak

- Light Blue Cassette (Limited to 250)

- DLP + CD Mail-order Box Set (Limited to 1500)

* Includes Earth Element Vinyl

- Vinyl

* Fire Element Edition Vinyl (Limited to 2150)

* Air Element Edition Vinyl

* Water Element Edition Vinyl

* Blue Vinyl (Limited to 500; Retail)

- T-shirt

- TS+ DLP bundle

Pre-order the formats of your choosing here. Pre-save the album on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer, here.

Tracklisting:

"Children Of The Next Level"

"WWII"

"Dream Deceiver"

"Night Of The Witch"

"City Of Angels"

"Ishtars Gate"

"Symptoms"

"False Prophet"

"The Healers"

"Code Of Hammurabi"

"Curse Of Osiris"

"Catacombs"

"Night Of The Witch" lyric video:

Testament is set to embark on The Bay Strikes Back Tour 2020 with Exodus and Death Angel. Dates below.

Dates:

February

10 - Helsinki, Finland - The Circus

11 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

14 - Oberhausen, Denmark - Turbinenhalle

15 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

16 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli

18 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

19 - Wroclaw, Poland - Orbita Hall

20 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

21 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

22 - Filderstadt, Germany - Filharmonie

25 - Milano, Italy - Live Club

27 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

28 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre

29 - Toulouse, France - Bikini

March

1 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

3 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

4 - Dublin, UK - National Stadium

6 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

7 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

8 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland

10 - Brussels, Belgium - AB

11 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol