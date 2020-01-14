TESTAMENT Performs "Brotherhood Of The Snake" At Summer Breeze 2019; HQ Video
January 14, 2020, an hour ago
WDR Rockpalast has released more professionally-filmed footage from Testament performance last summer at Germany's Summer Breeze festival. Watch the band perform "Brotherhood Of The Snake" below:
A previously released clip of the band performing "Over The Wall" at the same show can be seen below:
Testament is set to embark on The Bay Strikes Back Tour 2020 with Exodus and Death Angel. Dates below.
Dates:
February
6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan Fryhuset
10 - Helsinki, Finland - The Circus
11 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone
13 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks
14 - Oberhausen, Denmark - Turbinenhalle
15 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
16 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli
18 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
19 - Wroclaw, Poland - Orbita Hall
20 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
21 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
22 - Filderstadt, Germany - Filharmonie
25 - Milano, Italy - Live Club
27 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
28 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre
29 - Toulouse, France - Bikini
March
1 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre
3 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
4 - Dublin, UK - National Stadium
6 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
7 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy
8 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland
10 - Brussels, Belgium - AB
11 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol