TESTAMENT Performs "Brotherhood Of The Snake" At Summer Breeze 2019; HQ Video

WDR Rockpalast has released more professionally-filmed footage from Testament performance last summer at Germany's Summer Breeze festival. Watch the band perform "Brotherhood Of The Snake" below:

A previously released clip of the band performing "Over The Wall" at the same show can be seen below:

Testament is set to embark on The Bay Strikes Back Tour 2020 with Exodus and Death Angel. Dates below.

Dates:

February

6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan Fryhuset

10 - Helsinki, Finland - The Circus

11 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

14 - Oberhausen, Denmark - Turbinenhalle

15 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

16 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli

18 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

19 - Wroclaw, Poland - Orbita Hall

20 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

21 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

22 - Filderstadt, Germany - Filharmonie

25 - Milano, Italy - Live Club

27 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

28 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre

29 - Toulouse, France - Bikini

March

1 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

3 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

4 - Dublin, UK - National Stadium

6 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

7 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

8 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland

10 - Brussels, Belgium - AB

11 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol