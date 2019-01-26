TESTAMENT Planning On July Release For New Album, DORO Confirms Live WARLOCK Record In The Works; Video Interviews Available

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to Chuck Billy of Testament and Doro Pesch at the Hall Of Heavy Metal History Gala on Jan 23rd in Anaheim, CA. Check out the interviews below.

West coast metal veterans, Metal Church (pictured above), are joining forces with German metal legends Doro, featuring "The Queen Of Heavy Metal" Doro Pesch (ex-Warlock), for a US co-headline tour. Support on the trek comes from US metal band, Images Of Eden.

The tour is set to launch on April 17th in Las Vegas, NV, and will conclude on May 11th in New Bedford, MA. Dates are listed below. Ticket info to follow.

Says Doro: "We are doing a double headliner tour with our long time friends Metal Church. What a superb power package for all metal fans. I am so exited to hit the stage together with Metal Church and I am very sure that the fans in the United States will be as thrilled as we are."

Metal Church frontman Mike Howe added, "I am excited to get out on the road and embrace our faithful fans again, and any new fans are welcome into the fold! I'm also looking forward to joining forces with legendary metal singer Doro Pesch!!"

Dates:

April

17 - Las Vegas, NV - Counts Vamp'd

18 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish @ House Of Blues

19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

20 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red

May

2 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

3 - Racine, WI - Route 20

4 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

5 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

7 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom

8 - Reading, PA - Reverb

9 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

10 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

11 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault @ Greasy Luck