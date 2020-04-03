TESTAMENT Premier Official Animated Music Video "Children Of The Next Level"; Titans Of Creation Album Out Now

Testament's new album, Titans Of Creation, is out today via Nuclear Blast. In celebration of the release, the band offer fans the music video by Balázs Gróf for "Children Of The Next Level", which can be seen below.

Chuck Billy comments, "Being so busy with touring, we weren't able to schedule a video shoot and thought we'd try something different and came up with a killer animated video for the song 'Children Of The Next Level'. With the song being about the Heavens Gate cult, we thought it would make for a good visual story. It takes a lot of time and effort to make animated video and it was really cool to watch the process as it came to life. i think it came out awesome."

Eric Peterson states, "Watching clips as it was being put together was exciting, but after seeing it for the first time from beginning to end, its hilarious as hell and lots of fun to watch. It sticks to the story board of lyrics while remaining very entertaining to watch and much more, I think even non metal fans will love this too!"

Titans Of Creation was produced by Chuck Billy and Eric Peterson while Juan Urteaga of Trident Studios handled co-producing, recording and engineering. Andy Sneap was responsible for the mixing and mastering of the album. Eliran Kantor stepped up once again to create a new masterpiece of artwork for the cover of this release.

Titans Of Creation is available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- Light Blue Cassette (Limited to 250)

- DLP + CD Mail-order Box Set (Limited to 1500)

* Includes Earth Element Vinyl

- Vinyl

* Fire Element Edition Vinyl (Limited to 2150)

* Air Element Edition Vinyl

* Water Element Edition Vinyl

* Blue Vinyl (Limited to 500; Retail)

- T-shirt

- TS+ DLP bundle

Order the formats of your choosing here.

Tracklisting:

"Children Of The Next Level"

"WWII"

"Dream Deceiver"

"Night Of The Witch"

"City Of Angels"

"Ishtars Gate"

"Symptoms"

"False Prophet"

"The Healers"

"Code Of Hammurabi"

"Curse Of Osiris"

"Catacombs"

"Night Of The Witch" lyric video:

"Element" trailers:

Steve Di Giorgio:

Alex Skolnick:

Eric Peterson:

Chuck Billy: