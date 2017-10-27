TESTAMENT Release Announcement Video For Upcoming European Tour With ANNIHILATOR, DEATH ANGEL

Testament have released a video in which Chuck Billy talks up the band’s upcoming European tour with Annihilator and Death Angel. Find the clip below.

Tour dates:

November

11 - Weissenhäusser Strand, Germany - Metal Hammer Paradise (Testament only)

12 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

14 - Berlin, Germany - Astra

15 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

16 - Kosice, Slovakia Collosseum

17 - Wroclaw, Poland - A2

18 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

19 - Brno, Czech Republic - Sono Centrum

20 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

22 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

23 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

24 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

25 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

26 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

27 - Nürnberg, Germany - Löwensaal

28 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

30 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon

December

1 - Milano, Italy - Live Club

2 - Fribourg, Switzerland - Fri-Son

3 - Toulouse, France - Bikini

4 - Madrid, Spain - Riviera

6 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur

7 - Nantes, France - Stereolux

8 - Paris, France - Bataclan

9 - Oberhausen, Germany - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting

10 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat