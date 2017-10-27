TESTAMENT Release Announcement Video For Upcoming European Tour With ANNIHILATOR, DEATH ANGEL
Testament have released a video in which Chuck Billy talks up the band’s upcoming European tour with Annihilator and Death Angel. Find the clip below.
Tour dates:
November
11 - Weissenhäusser Strand, Germany - Metal Hammer Paradise (Testament only)
12 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
14 - Berlin, Germany - Astra
15 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
16 - Kosice, Slovakia Collosseum
17 - Wroclaw, Poland - A2
18 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
19 - Brno, Czech Republic - Sono Centrum
20 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
22 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
23 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
24 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
25 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
26 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska
27 - Nürnberg, Germany - Löwensaal
28 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
30 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon
December
1 - Milano, Italy - Live Club
2 - Fribourg, Switzerland - Fri-Son
3 - Toulouse, France - Bikini
4 - Madrid, Spain - Riviera
6 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur
7 - Nantes, France - Stereolux
8 - Paris, France - Bataclan
9 - Oberhausen, Germany - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting
10 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat