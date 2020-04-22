TESTAMENT Release Fifth & Final Titans Of Creation Video Trailer: GENE HOGLAN In His True Element

Legendary bay area thrash metal giants, Testament, unleashed their new thunder to the masses in the form of their thirteenth studio album, Titans Of Creation, via Nuclear Blast.

Today, the band release the fifth and final trailer for their multi-part series examining each member in their respective element. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were not able to spend a day in the life with Gene Hoglan "In His Element". Instead, here is Gene in his true element, behind the kit playing “Children Of The Next Level” from the new album.

Titans Of Creation was produced by Chuck Billy and Eric Peterson while Juan Urteaga of Trident Studios handled co-producing, recording and engineering. Andy Sneap was responsible for the mixing and mastering of the album. Eliran Kantor stepped up once again to create a new masterpiece of artwork for the cover of this release.

Tracklisting:

"Children Of The Next Level"

"WWII"

"Dream Deceiver"

"Night Of The Witch"

"City Of Angels"

"Ishtars Gate"

"Symptoms"

"False Prophet"

"The Healers"

"Code Of Hammurabi"

"Curse Of Osiris"

"Catacombs"

