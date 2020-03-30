TESTAMENT Release Fourth Titans Of Creation Trailer: CHUCK BILLY In His Elements (All); ALEX SKOLNICK Unboxes Limited Edition Box Set (Video)

The time has arrived for legendary Bay Area thrash metal giants, Testament, to unleash new thunder to the masses and reveal their thirteenth studio album: Titans Of Creation, out this Friday via Nuclear Blast.

Just as the elements of this planet thrive within all living creatures, each musician in Testament represents a necessary component of this latest musical creation.The band launched their multi-part series examining each member in their respective element. Today, the band releases the fourth episode where Chuck Billy details his life in his element. Watch below:

Watch more "Element" trailers below.

Meanwhile, in the video below, Alex Skolnick unboxes his Titans Of Creation limited edition box set, vinyl, CD and cassette:

Titans Of Creation was produced by Chuck Billy and Eric Peterson while Juan Urteaga of Trident Studios handled co-producing, recording and engineering. Andy Sneap was responsible for the mixing and mastering of the album. Eliran Kantor stepped up once again to create a new masterpiece of artwork for the cover of this release.

Titans Of Creation will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- Light Blue Cassette (Limited to 250)

- DLP + CD Mail-order Box Set (Limited to 1500)

* Includes Earth Element Vinyl

- Vinyl

* Fire Element Edition Vinyl (Limited to 2150)

* Air Element Edition Vinyl

* Water Element Edition Vinyl

* Blue Vinyl (Limited to 500; Retail)

- T-shirt

- TS+ DLP bundle

Pre-order the formats of your choosing here. Pre-save the album on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer, here.

Tracklisting:

"Children Of The Next Level"

"WWII"

"Dream Deceiver"

"Night Of The Witch"

"City Of Angels"

"Ishtars Gate"

"Symptoms"

"False Prophet"

"The Healers"

"Code Of Hammurabi"

"Curse Of Osiris"

"Catacombs"

"Children Of The Next Level" visualizer:

"Night Of The Witch" lyric video:

"Element" trailers:

Steve Di Giorgio:

Alex Skolnick:

Eric Peterson: