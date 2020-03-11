TESTAMENT Release Third Titans Of Creation Video Trailer; ERIC PETERSON In His Element (Fire)

Testament will release their thirteenth studio album, Titans Of Creation, on April 3 via Nuclear Blast.

Just as the elements of this planet thrive within all living creatures, each musician in Testament represents a necessary component of this latest musical creation.The band recently launched their multi-part series examining each member in their respective element. Today, the band releases the third episode where Eric Peterson details his life in his element:

If you would like to try Eric's linguine with clam sauce recipe as seen in the video, download it here.

Watch more "Element" trailers below.

Titans Of Creation was produced by Chuck Billy and Eric Peterson while Juan Urteaga of Trident Studios handled co-producing, recording and engineering. Andy Sneap was responsible for the mixing and mastering of the album. Eliran Kantor stepped up once again to create a new masterpiece of artwork for the cover of this release.

