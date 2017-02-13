TESTAMENT's ALEX SKOLNICK On METALLICA / LADY GAGA Performance At The Grammys - "Should Have Gone Down In History As A Home Run"

The words that weren't heard around the world - Metallica vocalist James Hetfield suffered microphone troubles and Lady Gaga crowd-surfed last night, Sunday, February 12th, as the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California was host to a very unique live version of “Moth Into Flame” from Metallica’s new album Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.

Now, Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick offers his thoughts on #MetalliGaga (for those asking):

"Great idea in theory. Would have/should have gone down in history as a home run, unfortunately to be forever overshadowed by mic problems (can't fault anyone performing) and failed intro (please make all presenters do a quick run thru before going on. I made sure to before introducing Dillinger Escape Plan at Golden Gods once. Hasn't anyone learned from from John "Adele Dazeem" Travolta??).

Saw a few comments accusing Lady Gaga of "leaving James hanging," and "didn't help" while others claim she "came to his rescue" and "saved the day." Both theories are wrong: She (and the guys) are all wearing in-ear monitors which - as anyone with experience using them can tell you - provide a custom mix separate from what the audience (or anyone else) hears. The first thing you assume if you don't hear a vocal is that it's just an issue with your own in-ear mix (who'd ever guess Hetfield's mic isn't even on in the house? At the Grammys?!) In other words, she had no idea and just did her thing. So all in all, for the naysayers, I think you have to look at the following:

A) What other mainstream pop superstar would even dare get up there with Metallica (or any other metal band)?

B) Who else could pull off performing with Tony Bennett one moment and Metallica the next, with equal love and appreciation for both?

C) Sure, it was maybe a bit over-the-top for those more interested in Metallica than her. But then again, she is Gaga, after all (over-the-top is her middle name, or at least should be).

D) Yes, she does lots of theatrics but she's also someone that can kill with just her voice and a piano (which I hope she'll do more of one day).

E) Given her and Lars' interest in art and doing the unexpected in music, it absolutely makes sense they'd collaborate.

F) Bottom line, did she sound good on the tune if you turn away from the imagery and just listen? Heck yes!

Great song choice, too. The only thing I'd change (other than the mishaps, which were accidental) is this:

Why was there a freakin' Zumba class going on up there (whose idea was that)? Get real fans up there rocking out for effect, but a bunch of pop dancers in metal-like wardrobe gave it a very "hot topic" vibe.

Otherwise, it's all 👍 from here and I truly hope they'll give it some tweaks, maybe add a tune and try again!"