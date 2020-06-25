TESTAMENT's CHUCK BILLY Talks Last Shows Before COVID-19 Shutdown, Launches One Of A Kind Online Shop

Testament vocalist Chuck Billy looks back on the last shows they played before the COVID-19 shutdown in the latest episode of The Last Show, a video series for road crew relief. Please donate to Crew Nation, powered by the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation, and help support live music crews who have been impacted by the pandemic.

In other news, Chuck Billy has opened the gates to Chuck Billy's World with rare, highly collectable, personally owned items that are officially for sale! New items have been added just this week, and the shop will continue to update into the future! Check it out now, at this location.