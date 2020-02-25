TESTAMENT's Complete Discography Now Available On Spotify; Includes Songs From Upcoming New Album; Video Message Streaming

Bay area thrash metal giants, Testament, have announced that their complete discography is now available on Spotify. Watch a video message below.

Says the band: "You can now listen to our entire discography, including songs from our upcoming album, Titans Of Creation, on Spotify today!"

Testament will release their thirteenth studio album, Titans Of Creation, on April 3 via Nuclear Blast.

Just as the elements of this planet thrive within all living creatures, each musician in Testament represents a necessary component of this latest musical creation. The band recently launched their multi-part series examining each member in their respective element. Watch the first episode focusing on Alex Skolnick:

Titans Of Creation was produced by Chuck Billy and Eric Peterson while Juan Urteaga of Trident Studios handled co-producing, recording and engineering. Andy Sneap was responsible for the mixing and mastering of the album. Eliran Kantor stepped up once again to create a new masterpiece of artwork for the cover of this release.

Titans Of Creation will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- Light Blue Cassette (Limited to 250)

- DLP + CD Mail-order Box Set (Limited to 1500)

* Includes Earth Element Vinyl

- Vinyl

* Fire Element Edition Vinyl (Limited to 2150)

* Air Element Edition Vinyl

* Water Element Edition Vinyl

* Blue Vinyl (Limited to 500; Retail)

- T-shirt

- TS+ DLP bundle

Pre-order the formats of your choosing here. Pre-save the album on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer, here.

Tracklisting:

"Children Of The Next Level"

"WWII"

"Dream Deceiver"

"Night Of The Witch"

"City Of Angels"

"Ishtars Gate"

"Symptoms"

"False Prophet"

"The Healers"

"Code Of Hammurabi"

"Curse Of Osiris"

"Catacombs"

"Night Of The Witch" lyric video:

Testament i on The Bay Strikes Back Tour 2020 with Exodus and Death Angel. Dates below.

Dates:

February

27 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

28 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre

29 - Toulouse, France - Bikini

March

1 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

3 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

4 - Dublin, UK - National Stadium

6 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

7 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

8 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland

10 - Brussels, Belgium - AB

11 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol