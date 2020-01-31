TESTAMENT Streaming New Song "Night Of The Witch"; More Titans Of Creation Album Details Revealed
January 31, 2020, 29 minutes ago
San Francisco Bay Area metallers, Testament, will release their new album, Titans Of Creation, on April 3 via Nuclear Blast Records. Pre-order the album in various formats here, and listen to the first single, "Night Of The Witch", below.
Titans Of Creation was produced by Chuck Billy and Eric Peterson, while Juan Urteaga of Trident Studio handled co-producing, recording and engineering. Andy Sneap was responsible for the mixing and mastering of the album. Eliran Kantor stepped up once again to create a new masterpiece of artwork for the cover of this release.
Tracklisting:
"Children Of The Next Level"
"WWII"
"Dream Deceiver"
"Night Of The Witch"
"City Of Angels"
"Ishtars Gate"
"Symptoms"
"False Prophet"
"The Healers"
"Code Of Hammurabi"
"Curse Of Osiris"
"Catacombs"
"Night Of The Witch":
Testament is set to embark on The Bay Strikes Back Tour 2020 with Exodus and Death Angel. Dates below.
Dates:
February
6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan Fryhuset
10 - Helsinki, Finland - The Circus
11 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone
13 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks
14 - Oberhausen, Denmark - Turbinenhalle
15 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
16 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli
18 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
19 - Wroclaw, Poland - Orbita Hall
20 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
21 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
22 - Filderstadt, Germany - Filharmonie
25 - Milano, Italy - Live Club
27 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
28 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre
29 - Toulouse, France - Bikini
March
1 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre
3 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
4 - Dublin, UK - National Stadium
6 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
7 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy
8 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland
10 - Brussels, Belgium - AB
11 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol