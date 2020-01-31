TESTAMENT Streaming New Song "Night Of The Witch"; More Titans Of Creation Album Details Revealed

San Francisco Bay Area metallers, Testament, will release their new album, Titans Of Creation, on April 3 via Nuclear Blast Records. Pre-order the album in various formats here, and listen to the first single, "Night Of The Witch", below.

Titans Of Creation was produced by Chuck Billy and Eric Peterson, while Juan Urteaga of Trident Studio handled co-producing, recording and engineering. Andy Sneap was responsible for the mixing and mastering of the album. Eliran Kantor stepped up once again to create a new masterpiece of artwork for the cover of this release.

Tracklisting:

"Children Of The Next Level"

"WWII"

"Dream Deceiver"

"Night Of The Witch"

"City Of Angels"

"Ishtars Gate"

"Symptoms"

"False Prophet"

"The Healers"

"Code Of Hammurabi"

"Curse Of Osiris"

"Catacombs"

"Night Of The Witch":

Testament is set to embark on The Bay Strikes Back Tour 2020 with Exodus and Death Angel. Dates below.

Dates:

February

6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan Fryhuset

10 - Helsinki, Finland - The Circus

11 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

14 - Oberhausen, Denmark - Turbinenhalle

15 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

16 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli

18 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

19 - Wroclaw, Poland - Orbita Hall

20 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

21 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

22 - Filderstadt, Germany - Filharmonie

25 - Milano, Italy - Live Club

27 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

28 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre

29 - Toulouse, France - Bikini

March

1 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

3 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

4 - Dublin, UK - National Stadium

6 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

7 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

8 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland

10 - Brussels, Belgium - AB

11 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol