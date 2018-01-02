TESTAMENT To Tour North America In 2018, Says Guitarist ALEX SKOLNICK

Testament have "signed on to a North American tour that I can't talk about yet," reveals guitarist Alex Skolnick in a new interview with Music & Art Interviews, "but it will be one of the biggest tours of the year."

Details on the trek will be announced in due time.

Testament will return to Europe in March/April. The band is still touring in support of their latest record, Brotherhood Of The Snake, and they will be bringing along with them Canadian thrashers Annihilator as well as Polish death metal tank and label mates Vader.

Tour dates:

March

14 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Traedgarn

15 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

16 - Örebro, Sweden - Conventum Kongress

17 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan

20 - Helsinki, Finland - Circus

21 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

29 - Bristol, UK - Motion

30 - Manchester, UK - Ritz

31 - Birmingham, UK - Institute

April

1 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street

2 - Glasgow, Scotland - QMU

4 - London, England - Koko