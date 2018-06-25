TESTAMENT, TRIPTYKON To Headline Metal & Beer Fest LA

Join a gathering of craft brewings most morbid ales on Saturday and Sunday, December 1st and 2nd as the heaviest and hoppiest craft beer festival in the world comes to the historic Wiltern Theatre for the first-ever Decibel Metal & Beer Fest: Los Angeles.

Headliners include thrash legends Testament, who will play a special set of both their classic The New Order and The Gathering records in full, along with the Tom Gabriel Fischer-led Triptykon performing a special all-Celtic Frost set. Grind heroes Pig Destroyer, revered doom trio YOB, new thrash gods Power Trip, death metal upstarts Skeletal Remains, Bay Area bruisers Necrot and heavy metal new jacks Haunt round out the first wave of bands on the bill with the next round of high-profile acts to be announced mid-July.

"I'm sure we'll see fans travel from all corners of the planet to witness this heavily overdue set!" exclaims Testament guitarist Eric Peterson. "Get your tickets quick! You won't wanna miss this event. A gathering of the new order is upon us!"

Not to be outdone, the country's most metal breweries will converge in a maelstrom of malt madness! Flagship breweries Three Floyds (IN), TRVE (CO), Weyerbacher (PA), Brash (TX), Adroit Theory (VA), Burial (NC), Hoof Hearted (OH), Societe (CA), Left Hand Brewing (CO), Phantom Carriage (CA), Hydra Brewing (SD), Mikkeller (CA) and Wayfinder (OR) will return while Wake (IL) and Black Sands (CA) will make their first Decibel Metal & Beer Fest pours. And just like when the musicians in the night's best bands hang out before and after their sets, the metalheads that make these skull-crushing high-gravity beers will be headbanging along during the festivities, ready to toast exclusive samples and, of course, talk metal and beer.

"We are super excited to be working with our friends from Decibel on this year's Metal & Beer Fest," says Brian Slagel, CEO of Metal Blade Records, the festival's presenting sponsor. "It will be a great time and we are honored to again be working with everyone at Decibel magazine."

Special discounted early-bird weekend "Metal & Beer" tickets, entitling attendees to pours from each of the attending breweries all weekend long, go on sale Friday, June 29th at 9 AM, PST.