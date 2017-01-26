TESTAMENT - Video Of Guitarist ALEX SKOLNICK Performing At NAMM 2017 Posted

Guitarist Alex Skolnick (Testament, Alex Skolnick Trio, Metal Allegiance) appeared at the Seymour Duncan booth for NAMM 2017 this past weekend in Anaheim, CA. Check out his riun through various styles of guitar playing below.

In a recent episode of Eclecticity from Guitar World, Skolnick discussed melodic phrasing and playing over blues changes, as continued from the previous month's episode. Check out both clips below.