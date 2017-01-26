TESTAMENT - Video Of Guitarist ALEX SKOLNICK Performing At NAMM 2017 Posted

January 26, 2017, 40 minutes ago

news testament metal allegiance alex skolnick riff notes

TESTAMENT - Video Of Guitarist ALEX SKOLNICK Performing At NAMM 2017 Posted

Guitarist Alex Skolnick (Testament, Alex Skolnick Trio, Metal Allegiance) appeared at the Seymour Duncan booth for NAMM 2017 this past weekend in Anaheim, CA. Check out his riun through various styles of guitar playing below.

In a recent episode of Eclecticity from Guitar World, Skolnick discussed melodic phrasing and playing over blues changes, as continued from the previous month's episode. Check out both clips below.

Featured Audio

KREATOR - "Gods Of Violence" (Nuclear Blast)

KREATOR - "Gods Of Violence" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

MYSTIC-FORCE, SHIFT Founder RICH DAVIS Releases “Faceless” Video

MYSTIC-FORCE, SHIFT Founder RICH DAVIS Releases “Faceless” Video

Latest Reviews