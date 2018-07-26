TESTAMENT Vocalist CHUCK BILLY Expands "The Chief" Signature Vaporizer Line With New Products

In early 2015, iconic Testament vocalist Chuck Billy introduced his Signature Herbal Vaporizer pen, "The Chief", by Lord Vaper Pens. In a time when most herbal smoking products and accessories were being marketed towards urban and hip-hop audiences, Chuck wanted to release a pen that hard rockers and metalheads alike could call their own.

Now, Chuck Billy and Lord Vaper Pens introduce two expanded collections - "The Chief" Signature Series, which will include a pipe ("Tomahawk"), an Oil Cartridge Battery ("Dream Catcher"), and a 2-in-1 Vaporizer ("War Drum"), and "The Chief Of Thrash!" merchandise line, which will include unique t-shirts, drawstring bags, mousepads, dog tags, phone cases, coasters and more. See below for information on each collection!

All items are available for purchase now via LordVaperUSA.com.

Chuck Billy says, "We're excited to expand The Chief line beyond a vaporizer. It's new and much improved from the first line. With the cannabis business expanding like it is, we've decided to branch it out into three products that will cover any of your smoking needs. I'm also excited to work with the new owners of Lord Vaper Pens to promote The Chief products and The Chief of Thrash! merchandise collection. As of now, I'm hoping to have some new items available on the upcoming Testament off-dates with Lamb of God - so stay tuned to my social media and Lord Vaper Pens social media for more information on that."

10% off discount code cards will be available at Testament's merch area during their tour, beginning today.

"The Chief" Signature Series is a collection of high quality products that are built to last, with a one year warranty on each. Each item in the series features an ergonomic design tailored for maximum discretion, great hand-feel, healthy consumption, and ease of use/cleaning.

"Tomahawk" - The first item in the new "The Chief" signature series is a pipe dubbed the "Tomahawk" - a unique cone-shaped pipe with a completely enclosed Pod combustion chamber, giving it a look and functionality that's totally discreet. The "Tomahawk" features a built-in lighter (~250 ignites per fill) so you're always ready to spark-up, and it works great on windy days too. Featuring a unique interchangeable Pod-based system for loading material into session portions, just drop a Pod into the combustion chamber and light-up. The "Tomahawk" includes a smell-proof Stash Tube that holds four (4) extra Pods for pre-filling and taking on-the-go, an activated charcoal filter to trap and reduce the inhalation of toxic chemicals produced during combustion, a mouthpiece that easily disassembles for thorough cleaning, and a cool microfiber tote bag to keep everything with you and safe in your backpack, purse, briefcase, etc.

"Dream Catcher" - "The Chief" series will also feature an Oil Cartridge Battery, called the "Dream Catcher" - the ultimate in oil cartridge protection, completely enclosed in a spring-loaded top cover. The "Dream Catcher" fits easily in the palm, providing maximum discretion while consuming in public, and is rich with features such as an OLED battery status display, pre-heat function and three voltage settings. The "Dream Catcher" has a high-capacity 650mAh battery, providing long battery life so it's always ready to go, and a set of adapters allow virtually all oil cartridges to fit. As with the "Tomahawk", the "Dream Catcher" also includes a microfiber tote bag to keep everything together and protect your valuable investment.

"War Drum" - Lastly, the series will feature a 2-in-1 Vaporizer called the "War Drum", that once again features beautiful styling and a unique design that's compact enough to fit in the palm of your hand for totally discreet consuming. The "War Drum" features a magnetic top cap, with an easily removeable Indian blood red glass mouthpiece for access to the heating chamber. The "War Drum" doesn't have any parts that wear. This product includes a wax/concentrate Pod for those that enjoy consuming that type of material, an isolated airflow design that draws only external air into the pull, five optimized temperature settings to maximize the vaping experience, a huge-capacity 3200mAh battery giving you enough juice for at least ten (10) sessions per charge (replaceable through access door on the bottom), and a custom-designed, soft-shell carry case to store everything - including the ability to add a small lock to stop unwanted access.

Make sure to check out new "The Chief Of Thrash!" merchandise line collection and swag yourself out with official "The Chief" merchandise featuring The Chief himself, Chuck Billy! Merchandise products will include t-shirts, drawstring bags, mousepads, dog tags, posters, phone cases, luggage tags, coasters and more.

Find Testament's tour itinerary here.