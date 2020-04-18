TESTAMENT’s Chuck Billy - “Human Beings Are The Ones Who Are Gonna Have To Solve The Problem”

Elliott Fullam of Little Punk People finished up his second Zoom interview this week, and this one is with one of the most recognized voices of thrash metal, Chuck Billy of Testament. Aside from discussing the band's new record Titans of Creation, Chuck also talked about the TV shows that he's been watching while quarantined at home after recovering from Coronavirus. He also mentioned some of his favorite heavy metal records, listening to blues music to fight depression, golfing, and much more.

When they were on the subject of being quarantined, Chuck stated the following: "I don't think everybody's doing their part, yet. I mean, this is such a new thing and until we get it under control, everybody really has to do their part. I don't think we are prepared as a nation for this thing as far as testing goes. And you know, the quarantine is great and had to be done. But I think it takes everybody, because I still see, all over the place they shut down parks and beaches because people are still gathering up and kind of ignoring it."

And when asked what he thinks we could do to take better care of our planet, Chuck responded with:

“Well, the global warming, that's a big thing; the oceans are going bad. Again, human beings are the ones who are gonna have to solve the problem. I mean it's getting...I hope it's not over the point. I don't know of you've paid attention to the ice sheets melting and the locusts that they're having in Kenya that are just so bad they're eating the crops. And, ya know, it affects the world and the population. We're always concerned about it. We try to do our part but I think a lot of the Green Movement is a big step in the right direction. I think developing new electric cars around the world is a big step in the right way. We're moving there but it seems like we're walking very slow."

Watch the full interview below in which Chuck also talks about many more things including how healers helped him beat cancer (the track "The Healers" on the new record covers this subject):