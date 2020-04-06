TESTAMENT’s CHUCK BILLY Once Auditioned For SEPULTURA - “He Thought Maybe It Would Be A Better Place,” Says ERIC PETERSON

Eric Peterson spoke to eonmusic about the band's new album, Titans Of Creation, the split with guitarist Alex Skolnick, how the next Testament album will contain a ballad, and more. The guitarist spoke with eonmusic ahead of the Dublin date of the band's recent Bay Strikes Back tour. Read an excerpt below:

eonmusic: You’ve been with Testament since the beginning; has any other band ever approached you to work with them?

Eric Peterson: "No, I mean, I think people have always recognized me with Testament, rather than me doing other projects or as a solo artist. I think that they’ve always thought I’ve been the backbone, so I’ve never really been approached, as far as being in another band. I mean, I’ve jammed with other people, and Dragonlord was kind of like my other little thing, but not really. I think Chuck got offered to be in Sepultura, and he tried out. He thought maybe that would be a better place, I don’t know, but it didn’t work out, and I don’t know, here we are!"

Testament's new album, Titans Of Creation, is out now via Nuclear Blast. The record was produced by Chuck Billy and Eric Peterson while Juan Urteaga of Trident Studios handled co-producing, recording and engineering. Andy Sneap was responsible for the mixing and mastering of the album. Eliran Kantor stepped up once again to create a new masterpiece of artwork for the cover of this release.

Tracklisting:

"Children Of The Next Level"

"WWII"

"Dream Deceiver"

"Night Of The Witch"

"City Of Angels"

"Ishtars Gate"

"Symptoms"

"False Prophet"

"The Healers"

"Code Of Hammurabi"

"Curse Of Osiris"

"Catacombs"

