tētēma – FAITH NO MORE’s MIKE PATTON / Electro-Acoustic Artist ANTHONY PATERAS Return With New Album Necroscape

tētēma, the bi-continental outfit featuring Mike Patton (Faith No More, Mr. Bungle) and the Melbourne based, electro-acoustic artist Anthony Pateras, return with their sophomore album, the mind-bending Necroscape (April 3, Ipecac Recordings).

An early preview of the Spring release can be heard now, with “Haunted On The Uptake,” a track Pateras describes as sounding “like The Melvins' tour van broke down in the Balkans and instead of going home, they decide to open a mountain laboratory dedicated to possible hybrids of Rembetika and hardcore.” Preorder here.

Necroscape is sculpted around isolation in the surveillance age; and although lofty/high-concept sounding, it is still an intensely fun and heavy listen. Necroscape synthesizes a lot of territory: odd-time rock, musique concrète, otherworld grooves, soul, industrial noise, microtonal psychoacoustics… seemingly strange bedfellows on paper, yet they seamlessly coalesce into 13 songs which playfully challenge our notions of sonic logic and make you move at the same time. In a nutshell, listening to Necroscape creates the weird sensation of exclaiming "of course!" and "wtf?" simultaneously.

Tracklisting:

“Necroscape”

“Cutlass Eye”

“Wait Till Mornin’”

“Haunted On The Uptake”

“All Signs Uncensored”

“Milked Out Million”

“Soliloquy”

“Flatliner’s Owl”

“Dead Still”

“Invertebrate”

“We’ll Talk Inside A Dream”

“Sun Undone”

“Funerale Di Un Contadino”

“Haunted On The Uptake”:

(Photo credit: Sabina Maselli)