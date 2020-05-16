TETRARCH Reveals “I’m Not Right”, First Single And Video From Upcoming Sophomore Album

Metal phenoms Tetrarch have revealed the first single and video, “I’m Not Right”, from their upcoming sophomore album, Unstable, scheduled for a fall release.

“I’m Not Right” is available today via all digital platforms. Watch the video below.

In addition to being the first single, “I’m Not Right” was the first song the band wrote for Unstable. “The intro riff for it came very naturally to us and kicked off the writing process,” says guitarist Diamond Rowe. “It was heavy and pissed off sounding, which was super cool and really set the tone for the songs that followed.”

Lyrically, “I’m Not Right” describes a moment when a person looks in the mirror and does not like what is looking back. Instead of dwelling on negativity, “I’m Not Right” is about seeking the drive to change a person’s situation and become the best version of oneself.

“We are a band that believes in embracing flaws and being who you are,” says Rowe. “But sometimes there’s a journey to get to that point, and that’s what this song really encompasses. It is normal to feel a bit off sometimes, and it’s okay to talk about it. Sometimes you just don't like something about yourself but how you go about changing that is what’s really important."

The video for “I’m Not Right” similarly follows the story of a teenage girl who is bullied by classmates, intermingled with energetic Tetrarch performance footage.

“We take a lot of pride in our performance and the energy that we put off live, so we knew we wanted there to be a performance aspect, but we also wanted to tell a bit of a story,” Rowe says. “Director Scott Hansen is always really cool to work with and open to any ideas that we may have, so that the video can match our vision. We're pretty stoked with how it came out.”

Produced by Dave Otero (Cattle Decapitation, Allegeon, Khemmis) and Tetrarch, Unstable amplifies the band’s tried-and-true blend of intense heavy riffage and driving drums with the dark vibes and haunting choruses of hooky modern hard rock. Teetrarch’s influences are evident but never replicated, as they stay true to their own unique sound that will appeal to any heavy music fan.

Tetrarch burst onto the scene in 2017 with the release of their full-length album, Freak, produced by Dave Otero. The album immediately reached strong positions on several iTunes charts – debuting within the Top 200 chart, at #3 on the metal charts and #17 on the rock charts. Their lead single, “Freak,” also garnered huge response from Sirius/XM’s Octane, and hit Top 50 on the Active Rock charts. The band toured incessantly following the release of the album, including headlining gigs, slots on major tours and appearances at some of North America’s largest music festivals.

For further details, visit Tetrarch on Facebook.

(Photos by Jeremy Saffer)