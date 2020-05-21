TETRARCH's “I’m Not Right” Single Makes Strong Impact In First Week

In just one week since the launch of “I’m Not Right,” the first single from Tetrarch's upcoming Unstable album, the Los Angeles-based modern metal band has been racking up accolades and support from fans and industry alike.

“We are all so excited about how well the single has done thus far and its incredible to think that we are not even a week in,” says guitarist Diamond Rowe. “We put a lot of hard work into writing and recording this, so it’s great to see it being received so well. This song means a lot to us since its basically the song that ignited the whole writing process for this new record. We can’t wait to see what else is to come.”

Watch the “I’m Not Right” video below.

Within a day of its release, “I’m Not Right” was added to Apple Music’s Breaking Hard Rock and Breaking Metal playlists, and Spotify’s Adrenaline Workout, New Metal Tracks, New Blood (where Tetrarch was the cover artist), Heavy Gamer, Metal Charge 180 BPM and Loudwire Weekly Wire playlists. The track has also been added to Music Choice and KBear 101 in Idaho. The song is continuing to receive heavy support from Sirius XM’s Liquid Metal since its premiere, where it came in at #12 on Devil’s Dozen after just one day.

“I’m Not Right,” which describes the moment a person looks in the mirror and does not like what is looking back, but rather than dwell on negativity, it inspires positive change. The video similarly follows the story of a teenage girl who is bullied by classmates, intermingled with energetic Tetrarch performance footage, which has also resonated with the band’s dedicated fanbase.

Produced by Dave Otero (Cattle Decapitation, Allegeon, Khemmis) and Tetrarch, Unstable amplifies the band’s tried-and-true blend of intense heavy riffage and driving drums with the dark vibes and haunting choruses of hooky modern hard rock. Tetrarch’s influences are evident but never replicated, as they stay true to their own unique sound that will appeal to any heavy music fan.

Tetrarch burst onto the scene in 2017 with the release of their full-length album, Freak, produced by Dave Otero. The album immediately reached strong positions on several iTunes charts - debuting within the Top 200 chart, at #3 on the metal charts and #17 on the rock charts. Their lead single, “Freak”, also garnered huge response from Sirius/XM’s Octane, and hit Top 50 on the Active Rock charts. The band toured incessantly following the release of the album, including headlining gigs, slots on major tours and appearances at some of North America’s largest music festivals.

Tetrarch is:

Josh Fore - vocals/guitar

Diamond Rowe - lead guitar

Ryan Lerner - bass

Ruben Limas - drums

(Photos - Jeremy Saffer)