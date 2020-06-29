TETRARCH Take Fans Behind The Scenes In New Footage Documenting The Making Of “I’m Not Right” Music Video

Tetrarch is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the video for “I’m Not Right”, the first single from the modern metal band’s upcoming sophomore release, Unstable.

“We had a great time shooting the video for ‘I’m Not Right’ with director Scott Hansen,” says guitarist Diamond Rowe. “We told him exactly what we were going for and he was able to help us bring it to life on camera. We really wanted to send a message with this video and it’s great to see that people are really understanding where we were coming from with it. Our buddy Sam Shapiro came out and did all of the behind the scenes shooting and he really nailed it! He did the perfect job of capturing the events of the entire day and how this music video came to be.”

Produced by Dave Otero (Cattle Decapitation, Allegeon, Khemmis) and Tetrarch, Unstable amplifies the band’s tried-and-true blend of intense heavy riffage and driving drums with the dark vibes and haunting choruses of hooky modern hard rock. Tetrarch’s influences are evident but never replicated, as they stay true to their own unique sound that will appeal to any heavy music fan.

Tetrarch burst onto the scene in 2017 with the release of their full-length album, Freak, produced by Dave Otero. The album immediately reached strong positions on several iTunes charts - debuting within the Top 200 chart, at #3 on the metal charts and #17 on the rock charts. Their lead single, “Freak”, also garnered huge response from Sirius/XM’s Octane, and hit Top 50 on the Active Rock charts. The band toured incessantly following the release of the album, including headlining gigs, slots on major tours and appearances at some of North America’s largest music festivals.

Tetrarch is:

Josh Fore - vocals/guitar

Diamond Rowe - lead guitar

Ryan Lerner - bass

Ruben Limas - drums

(Photos - Jeremy Saffer)