Texas-Based Funeral Doom Band IN OBLIVION Sign With Black Lion Records; New Album Due In 2020

Black Lion is pleased to welcome Austin Texas based funeral doom group, In Oblivion. Spawned from Austin, TX around 2009, In Oblivion bring you home the southern atmospheric funeral doom metal deep from the abysmal depths of depression. Their debut album, Memories Engraved In Stone, was a truly remarkable debut and hit every right spot from first to last track it was a one of a kind debut album that truly sparked something.

In Oblivion is currently in the studio recording their new album set for release in 2020 , live shows for 2020 are being planned. In Oblivion's music delivers funeral doom in the vain of its ancestors Evoken, Mournful Congregation, Ahab,

In Oblivion comments: "Our future as part of the Black Lion roster is something to look forward to in an otherwise despondent existence. We are greatly impressed with the professionalism of the label and believe that this will be a highly beneficial partnership for all parties involved. Brace yourselves -- Oblivion beckons!"

In Oblivion are:

Ciaran McCloskey - guitars/lead

Jake Holmes - bass

Justin Buller - guitars, vocals, keys

Ryoko Minowa - keyboards

Follow In Oblivion via Facebook here.