TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION Release "Dirty Finger" Music Video

Texas Hippie Coalition (THC) have released a video for "Dirty Finger". Once again directed by veteran director Justin Reich, this is the second music video the band has released from their latest LP, High In The Saddle.

“Let me see your dirty finger in the air! This set was the most fun I’ve ever had shooting a video, bar none, we just cut loose,” says frontman Big Dad Ritch. “Around 4:20 PM, we started partying, grilling, drinking, and burnin’ with a bunch of friends and extended family. BarBQ, Beer, and Bud! Living in live color! That’s OUTLAW Baby!"

"Dirty Finger" embodies Texas Hippie Coalition in every way. A real THC manifesto, if ever there was one: swampy grooves, Crüe-type partying, and a Man In Black style saga. It is a face-melting fireball of fun that works just as well in an arena or with a solitary sing-a-long while speeding down the highway.

Tracklisting:

"Moonshine"

"Dirty Finger"

"Bring It Baby"

"Ride Or Die"

"Tongue Like A Devil"

"Why Aren't You Listening"

"Stevie Nicks"

"BullsEye"

"Tell It From The Ground"

"Blue Lights On"