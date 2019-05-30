TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION Release "Moonshine" Music Video

Texas Hippie Coalition (THC) has released a video for their current single, “Moonshine”. Directed by veteran director Justin Reich this is the first music video we’ve seen from the group from their latest LP High In The Saddle, due out tomorrow.

“I’ve always wanted to make a Quentin Tarantino type video, flashing forward & back,” says frontman Big Dad Ritch. "Grainy and sexy like an old B movie. Grindhouse style. That’s the direction we took with the video.”

High In The Saddle is a record full of unashamed, full-throttle ass kicking. It’s the band’s second pairing with producer Bob Marlette (Black Stone Cherry, Rob Zombie) and sixth album overall, on the heels of their #2 Billboard Heatseekers slab, Dark Side of Black. Pre-orders are available now.

Album number six kicks off with the alarmingly catchy slither of “Moonshine.” It oozes everything THC stands for and smells like. A true THC manifesto, if ever there was one: swampy grooves, Crüe type partying, and a Man in Black style saga.

Backyard barbeques, barroom brawls, tent revivals, and big rock festivals alike are suitable environments for the Red Dirt Metal of THC, a band with a sound so devilishly electrifying that they had to come up with a new genre to describe it.

Big Dad Ritch captains this pirate ship of bikers, outlaws, troubadours, and hellraisers, welcoming all comers to the THC party with gregarious charisma and Southern charm. Across a half dozen albums, countless club gigs, and show-stealing performances at Rockstar Mayhem, THC has spread the good word of big riffs, big hooks, and wild times.

Ritch puts the band’s evolution in Old West terms. “In the beginning, you’re an outlaw looking for direction. You gotta get the best guys for the job behind you,” he explains. “Now we know how to rob banks, how to rob stagecoaches, and how to rob trains.”

“I’m just out to have fun, man,” Ritch says with genuine modesty. “I never look at this as something I have to do. It’s something I /get/ to do. I just thank the Lord above that He has given me this talent that has allowed me to garner these wonderful things in life.”

Tracklisting:

"Moonshine"

"Dirty Finger"

"Bring It Baby"

"Ride Or Die"

"Tongue Like A Devil"

"Why Aren't You Listening"

"Stevie Nicks"

"BullsEye"

"Tell It From The Ground"

"Blue Lights On"

Texas Hippie Coalition is out on the road right now on the aptly named Haulin’ Moonshine Tour with roughly two weeks to go. Tickets are on sale now.

Tour dates:

May

30 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live

31 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon

June

1 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory

2 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Craft house

5 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

7 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

8 - Jacksonville, NC - Tar-heals

9 - Johnson City, TN - OT’s

19 - Austin, TX - Dirty Dogg Saloon

20 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

21 - Dallas, TX - GMBG

Get tickets here.