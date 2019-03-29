TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION To Release New Album In May Via eOne; "Moonshine" Single Streaming

Entertainment One (eOne) has singed Denison, Texas-based rock band, Texas Hippie Coalition, to a worldwide deal, and will release a brand new LP from the band this spring.

Texas Hippie Coalition (THC) has released a new song called “Moonshine” today, which is available on all digital platforms. "Moonshine" is also available as an iTunes instant grat track, meaning fans who pre-order the new LP on iTunes will receive the track as an instant download. Listen to the song below.

"When you hear the word moonshine, the first thing that comes to mind is usually a mason jar filled with Grandpa’s creek water," says frontman Big Dad Ritch. "This is a different kind of moonshine."

"Many men throughout time have referred to their woman (sweet thang) as their sweet sunshine. Me being a creature of darkness and a lord of the night, I do all my dirty deeds under the moonlight. And when I talk about my baby girl, my sweet thang, I refer to her as my MOONSHINE..."

THC will release High In The Saddle, on May 31. High In The Saddle is a record full of unashamed, full-throttle ass kicking. It’s the band’s second pairing with producer Bob Marlette (Black Stone Cherry, Rob Zombie) and sixth album overall, on the heels of their #2 Billboard Heatseekers slab, Dark Side of Black. Pre-orders are available now.

Album number six kicks off with the alarmingly catchy slither of “Moonshine.” It oozes everything THC stands for and smells like. A true THC manifesto, if ever there was one: swampy grooves, Crüe type partying, and a Man in Black style saga.

Backyard barbeques, barroom brawls, tent revivals, and big rock festivals alike are suitable environments for the Red Dirt Metal of THC, a band with a sound so devilishly electrifying that they had to come up with a new genre to describe it.

Big Dad Ritch captains this pirate ship of bikers, outlaws, troubadours, and hellraisers, welcoming all comers to the THC party with gregarious charisma and Southern charm. Across a half dozen albums, countless club gigs, and show-stealing performances at Rockstar Mayhem, THC has spread the good word of big riffs, big hooks, and wild times.

Ritch puts the band’s evolution in Old West terms. “In the beginning, you’re an outlaw looking for direction. You gotta get the best guys for the job behind you,” he explains. “Now we know how to rob banks, how to rob stagecoaches, and how to rob trains.”

“I’m just out to have fun, man,” Ritch says with genuine modesty. “I never look at this as something I have to do. It’s something I /get/ to do. I just thank the Lord above that He has given me this talent that has allowed me to garner these wonderful things in life.”

Tracklisting:

"Moonshine"

"Dirty Finger"

"Bring It Baby"

"Ride Or Die"

"Tongue Like A Devil"

"Why Aren't You Listening"

"Stevie Nicks"

"BullsEye"

"Tell It From The Ground"

"Blue Lights On"

"Moonshine":