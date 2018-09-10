TEXAS METAL OUTLAWS - All-Star Project Reveals More Debut Album Details; Music Video For Eponymous Track Streaming

The heat, the attitude, the metal! Texas doesn't do subtly and it sure as hell doesn't do mellow, as evidenced by the forthcoming self-titled album of molten Lone Star metal from Texas Metal Outlaws. Scheduled for release on CD (Heaven And Hell Records) and vinyl (Texas Metal Underground Records) on October 26th, each of the album's nine tracks features a unique lineup of players from the deep well of Texas metal talent. The official video for the album's eponymous opening track is available below.

The track features Jason McMaster (Watchtower, Dangerous Toys, Broken Teeth, Ignitor, Evil United), Stuart Laurence (Agony Column, Ignitor), Robert Williams (Ignitor, Witches Mark), Donnie Van Stavern (S.A. Slayer, Riot, Pitbull Daycare), and Felix Griffin (D.R.I., Bat).

Though barely scratching the surface of the magic on offer, some particularly interesting aspects of the album include:

- The appearance of every member of Witches Mark on "Malt Liquor Maniac".

- Bonus track "Black And Green" features every member of Agony Column, plus guitarist Robert Williams (Ignitor, Witches Mark) and is the first thing Agony Column has recorded since 1995's Way Back In The Woods album.

- The Burt Bacharach/Carole Bayer Sager-penned cover of "That's What Friends Are For" features a complete previous lineup of Ignitor plus Logan Orlando Perez (Against The Plagues, Vex, Whore Of Babylon).

- The cover song "Running From The Law" from Riot's Born In America album was recorded as a tribute to Mark Reale and Rhett Forrester and even features Donnie Van Stavern (Riot) on bass.

The complete list of players on Texas Metal Outlaws is as follows:

- Jason McMaster (Watchtower, Dangerous Toys, Broken Teeth, Ignitor, Evil United)

- Stuart Laurence (Agony Column, Ignitor)

- Donnie Van Stavern (S.A. Slayer, Riot, Pitbull Daycare)

- Felix Griffin (D.R.I., Bat)

- Robb Bockman (Witches Mark, UADA)

- Scott Palmer (Witches Mark, Byfist, Demontuary)

- Carlos Zema (Immortal Guardian, Vougan, Heaven's Guardian, Outworld, David Shankle Group)

- Billy Dansfiell (Agony Column, Ignitor, E.K.U., Zero Percent)

- Ross The Boss Friedman (Manowar, Death Dealer, Ross The Boss band, The Dictators)

- Cody Gilliland (Immortal Guardian)

- Richie Turner (Agony Column)

- Chris Alaniz (Agony Column, Cheetah Chrome)

- Mike Soliz (Militia, Assalant, Oblivion Knight)

- Mark Zammaron (Odometer, Las Cruces, Wicked Angel, Passage Temple)

- Pat Doyle (IGNITOR, The Offenders)

- Michael Paul Toupin (Raging Saint, Force of Rage)

- Al Berlanga (Syrus)

- Stan Martinez (Target 7, Social Slut)

- James Rivera (Helstar, Distant Thunder, Destiny's End, Seven Witches, Malice, Flotsam and Jetsam, Agent Steel, Shadowkeep)

- Larry Barragan (Helstar, Eternity Black, Santa Oscuridad)

- Stony Grantham (Shadowkeep, Byfist)

- Brendon Bigelow (Ignitor, Death of Millions)

- Logan Orlando Perez (Against The Plagues, Vex, Whore of Babylon)

- Robert Williams (Ignitor, Witches Mark)

Texas Metal Outlaws tracklisting:

"Texas Metal Outlaws"

Jason McMaster - Vocals

Robert Williams - Guitar

Stuart Laurence - Guitar

Donnie Van Stavern - Bass

Felix Griffin - Drums

"Malt Liquor Maniac"

Robert Williams - Guitar, Bass, Vocals

Robb Bockman - Guitar

Scott Palmer - Drums

"Rebel Years"

Carlos Zema - Vocals

Robert Williams - Guitar

Stuart Laurence - Guitar

Ross The Boss Friedman - Guitar solo

Billy Dansfiell - Bass

Cody Gilliland - Drums

"Black And Green"

Richie Turner - Vocals

Stuart Laurence - Guitar

Robert Williams - Guitar

Billy Dansfiell- Bass

Chris Alaniz - Drums

"Running From The Law" (Riot cover)

Jason McMaster - Vocals

Mike Soliz - Vocals

Robert Williams - Guitar

Stuart Laurence - Guitar

Donnie Van Stavern - Bass

Felix Griffin - Drums

"Sound Of Scorn"

Mark Zammaron - Vocals

Robert Williams - Guitar, Bass

Stuart Laurence - Guitar

Pat Doyle - Drums

"Within The Spell"

Michael Paul Toupin - Vocals

Robert Williams - Guitar

Stuart Laurence - Guitar

Al Berlanga - Guitar solo

Stan Martinez - Bass

Scott Palmer - Drums

"Echoes Of Memory"

James Rivera - Vocals

Robert Williams - Guitar

Stuart Laurence - Guitar

Larry Barragan - Guitar solo

Stony Grantham - Bass

Cody Gilliland - Drums

"That's What Friends are For"

(Original recording by Dionne Warwick / Reworked by Williams/Laurence of Texas Metal Outlaws with lyrics by Williams)

Logan Orlando Perez - Vocals

Jason McMaster - Vocals

Robert Williams - Guitar, Vocals

Stuart Laurence - Guitar

Brendon Bigelow - Bass

Pat Doyle - Drums

"Texas Metal Outlaws" video: