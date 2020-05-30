TEXAS MURDER CREW - Debut EP Everyone's Last Breath Due In August, First Single "Curse Of Humanity" Streaming Now

The brutality of the Texas death metal scene is notorious throughout the worldwide metal underground, and now there’s a new contender for the title of sickest, heaviest band from the lone star state. Texas Murder Crew are about to detonate their debut offering, Everyone’s Last Breath, on August 7th via Comatose Music.

While they may be a new name on the scene, Texas Murder Crew are built around the violent, repugnant riffs of Kevin Clark, known for his work with Devourment and Kill Everything. Clark’s bruising guitar work was integral to Devourment’s Molesting The Decapitated. Once brutal death metal fans hear the sheer savagery of Everyone’s Last Breath though, the only name on their minds will be that of Texas Murder Crew.

These songs are cruel, relentless and overwhelming in their suffocating intensity. You can almost smell the blood, rot and fear emanating from the speakers. Texas Murder Crew take the sheer heaviness to the absolute limit, defining the Texas death metal sound, and then carving their own inimitable signature into the flesh of their victims. This is a band that are viciously proud of their own identity and are never going to be happy living in anyone’s shadow. Their kills are theirs and theirs alone.

Everyone's Last Breath artwork and tracklisting:

"Intro"

"Curse Of Humanity"

"Destroy The Witness"

"Beneath My Feet"

"Everyone's Last Breath"

"Stronghold"

