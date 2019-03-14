THANATOS - Dutch Death Metal Pioneers Sign With Listenable Records; New Album Due In Early 2020

Listenable Records welcomes Dutch death metal pioneers, Thanatos, to their ranks.

Thanatos, Holland’s first ever death/thrash metal band, has become an illustrious name that has been haunting the underground metal scene for decades and is now celebrating their 35th anniversary in 2019.

The band has always maintained a consistent quality over their entire catalog with their authentic brand of unrelenting death thrash metal - staying true to their initial merciless madness, faithfully unleashing frenetic hooks, crushing straight forward dynamics and original visceral brutality wrapped up in a massive production as the main killing components.

Stephan Gebédi comments: "When Thanatos emerged in 1984, Metal was still raw and unpolished and there was a strong ‘us against the world’ feeling amongst both bands and fans. We were at war with the establishment, organized religion and mainstream music. The current metal scene has lost a lot of its rough edges.A lot of bands have adopted a polished, plastic sound and a somewhat pleasant, politically correct attitude.Thank god, or rather Satan, for bands that still choose to go against the grain, stir up some controversy and never let go of the original feeling."

Following their 2014 album, Global Purification, the band will never show mercy and are currently writing new material for a brand new full length album of another display of pure violent death thrash madness, to be released in early 2020.

Lineup:

Stephan Gebédi - Vocals / Guitar

Paul Baayens - Guitar

Marco de Bruin - Bass

Martin Ooms - Drums

(Photo - Peet van Wees)