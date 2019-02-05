THE 69 EYES Announce First U.S. Tour In A Decade

The last time that goth rock legends The 69 Eyes toured the United States, was in 2009. As the band has been busy conducting business as usual, releasing albums and touring elsewhere, the US has been waiting a very long for the return of the Helsinki Vampires.

After recently teaming up with Devildriver frontman Dez Fafara’s and his wife Anahstasia’s The Oracle Management, The 69 Eyes are ready to start a new chapter in their 30-year rock ‘n’ roll saga.

"Before releasing the new album, we’re closing a chapter in our history, by returning to the homeland of Elvis and The Ramones," stated The 69 Eyes singer Jyrki 69. "We cannot wait to play in Memphis and New York and another 20 cities! It’s been way too long. Feels like we’re really back from the grave!”

Make sure to catch the opportunity to finally see the Helsinki Vampires live in the United States again, on the following dates below.

April

17 – Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse

18 – Joliet, IL – The Forge

19 – Newport, KY – Thompson House

20 – Memphis, TN – Growlers

22 – Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room

23 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater

24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

26 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

27 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

28 – Sacramento, CA – Holy Diver

30 – San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge

May

1 – Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater

2 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

3 – Las Vegas, NV – Count Vamp’d

4 – Mesa, AZ – Club Red *

6 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Live

7 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

8 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

10 – West Palm, FL – Respectables

11 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

12 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

14 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

15 – Amityville, NY – Revolution

16 – Brooklyn, NY – The Kingsland

17 – Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall

18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Trocadero **

*no MXMS

**no MXMS and The Nocturnal Affair

The band is currently putting the finishing touches to their 12th studio album in Helsinki, Finland, due to be released on Nuclear Blast in September. The first single will be out at the end of May.