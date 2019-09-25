THE 69 EYES Announce Hell Has No Mercy 2020 US Tour With WEDNESDAY 13

The 69 Eyes have announced their Hell Has No Mercy 2020 US Tour. Kicking off on January 15 at the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn, the 24-date trek will make stops in Chicago, West Hollywood and Richmond before concluding at Reverb in Reading, PA on February 22. Direct support will be none other than label-mates The Duke of Spook and his devilish ghouls known collectively as Wednesday 13. Joining them on the tour are The Nocturnal Affair and The Crowned.

General admission tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, September 27 at 12 noon, EST / 9 AM, PST, here.

Dates:

January

24 - Knitting Factory - Brooklyn, NY

25 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

26 - Westcott Theater - Syracuse, NY

28 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

29 - Reggie’s Rock Club - Chicago, IL

30 - Fine Line Music Cafe - Minneapolis, MN

31 - The Royal Grove - Lincoln, NE

February

1 - Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

3 - El Corazon - Seattle. WA

4 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR

6 - Bottom Of The Hill - San Francisco, CA

7 - The Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

8 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

9 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ

11 - GMBG - Dallas, TX

12 - Southport Music Hall - New Orleans, LA

14 - Soundbar - Orlando, FL

15 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

16 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

17 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

19 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

20 - Craft House - Pittsburgh, PA

21 - The Odeon - Cleveland, OH

22 - Reverb - Reading, PA

The 69 Eyes recently unleashed their 30-year anniversary album, West End. Get your copy of the digipak (including the album + Blu-Ray with a special band documentary directed by Ville Lipiäinen) or digital download, here. Special bundles with vinyl / CD-digipack / t-shirt / hoodie, are available for Europe and North America.

West End tracklisting:

"Two Horns Up" (Feat. Dani Filth)

"27 & Done"

"Black Orchid"

"Change"

"Burn Witch Burn"

"Cheyenna"

"The Last House On The Left" (Feat. Wednesday 13, Calico Cooper & Dani Filth)

"Death & Desire"

"Outsiders"

"Be Here Now"

"Hell Has No Mercy"

"Two Horns Up" (Feat. Dani Filth) video:

"Black Orchid" lyric video:

"Cheyenna" video:

"27 & Done" video:

In November, The 69 Eyes will hit the road to play a European tour and have announced the German gothic rock institution Lacrimas Profundere as support for their West End Tour 2019. You will find all tour dates here.

(Photo - Pasi Klemetti)